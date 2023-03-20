Breaking News
X
UBS to buy Credit Suisse
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdani Group stocks mixed on Monday amidst reports of petrochemical project suspension

Adani Group stocks mixed on Monday amidst reports of petrochemical project suspension

Adani Group stocks mixed on Monday amidst reports of petrochemical project suspension
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 11:39:59 AM IST (Published)

A stock that is bucking the trend in today's session is Adani Green Energy, which is trading with gains of 3 percent.

Adani Group stocks were trading in the red again on Monday after witnessing some buying in the last couple of sessions after the conglomerate announced suspension of Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project in Gujarat over the weekend.

Recommended Articles

View All
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know

Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know

Mar 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Shares of Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd were down nearly 4 percent. Notably, the stock is trading in the red after gaining nearly 8 percent in the previous three sessions.


Shares of Adani Ports have also snapped a three-day gaining streak and are trading with losses of 2.5 percent. The stock had gained nearly 4 percent over the last three sessions.
Adani Total Gas shares have extended opening losses and are down nearly 4.5 percent, declining for the fifth day in a row. Adani Wilmar shares are also down 2.5 percent.
Shares of Adani Transmission had opened higher but have currently given up gains after gaining nearly 16 percent over the last three trading sessions.
A stock that is bucking the trend in today's session is Adani Green Energy, which is trading with gains of 3 percent. The stock has gained nearly 42 percent in the last month.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller.

The group has reportedly shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to ‘suspend all activities’ on an immediate basis.

Adani Group has been in focus since early this year after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

After the report, the group had earlier cancelled a Rs 7,000 crore coal plant purchase, while also shelving plans to bid for stake in power trader PTC to conserve expenses.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani group companiesAdani Group Stocks

Next Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex extends losses to 700 points, Nifty 50 nears March 16 low of 16,850

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X