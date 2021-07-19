Adani shares fall as govt says regulators probing group companies for non-compliance of rules

Shares of Adani Group companies declined more than 2-5 percent each on Monday after the government informed the Parliament that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance with rules.

Minister of state (MoS) finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the capital market regulator was investigating some of the Adani Group companies with regards to non-compliance with Sebi regulations.

Further, he also told Parliament that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence was investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group under laws administered by it.

It was not immediately clear when the investigation was launched. The minister did not name which companies were involved.

However, he also said the Enforcement Directorate was not carrying out any investigation into the Adani Group.