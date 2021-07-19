Home

    Adani shares fall as govt says regulators probing group companies for non-compliance of rules

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Adani shares declined more than 2-5 percent today after the govt informed Parliament that the capital market regulator was investigating some of the Adani Group companies with regards to non-compliance with Sebi regulations.

    Shares of Adani Group companies declined more than 2-5 percent each on Monday after the government informed the Parliament that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance with rules.
    Minister of state (MoS) finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the capital market regulator was investigating some of the Adani Group companies with regards to non-compliance with Sebi regulations.
    Further, he also told Parliament that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence was investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group under laws administered by it.
    Also read:
    Investors to get block mechanism in Demat account for sale transactions: SEBI
    It was not immediately clear when the investigation was launched. The minister did not name which companies were involved.
    However, he also said the Enforcement Directorate was not carrying out any investigation into the Adani Group.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
