Adani stocks volatile as CFO responds to Hindenburg Research report

Adani Share price: Most Adani group stocks took a hit on Monday, extending losses from the previous session. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group had been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm.

All Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, opened lower on Monday. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises was last trading 6.9 percent higher, after slumping as much as 19.97 percent in the previous session. Adani Ports too was trading 4.9 percent higher after having fallen 24.7 percent in Friday's session.

Adani Green Energy swayed in Monday's session. At 9:45 am, the stock was down 16.9 percent. Adani Transmission (down 18.1 percent), Adani Power (down five percent), Adani Total Gas (down 20 percent) and Adani Wilmar (down five percent) extended losses from previous sessions.

The shares of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd traded with gains on Monday. The stocks were up 5.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group had been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm. Adani group stocks took a beating falling up to 20 percent on Friday. The group's flagship Adani Enterprises launched the Rs 20,000 crore FPO on Friday.

In the previous two trading sessions, the Adani group firms have lost a whopping Rs 4,17,824.79 crore from their market valuation. The market valuation of Adani Total Gas plummeted Rs 1,04,580.93 crore while that of Adani Transmission by Rs 83,265.95 crore.