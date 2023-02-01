Adani group companies continue to be under pressure, most stocks locked in lower circuit

Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the fifth straight session. The shares have fallen in nine out of last ten sessions.

All Adani group stocks were trading in the red on Wednesday, extending losses from previous sessions. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened higher, but slipped later in the trade. At the last count, the shares hit the lower circuit of 30 percent. Adani Ports too opened higher before slipping into the red. At the last count, the shares were down 25 percent.

At 3:03 pm, Adani Green was trading 9.1 percent lower. Adani Transmission (down 8.7 percent), Adani Power (down five percent), Adani Total Gas (down 10 percent) and Adani Wilmar (down five percent) extended losses from previous sessions.

Bloomberg has reported that Credit Suisse's private bank has halted margin loans on Adani Bonds. The Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, Bloomberg said, quoting sources.

Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the fifth straight session. The shares have fallen in nine out of last ten sessions.

On Tuesday, the Adani Enterprises Rs 20,000 crore FPO was fully subscribed on the final day.