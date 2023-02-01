Adani group companies continue to be under pressure, most stocks locked in lower circuit

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the fifth straight session. The shares have fallen in nine out of last ten sessions.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
All Adani group stocks were trading in the red on Wednesday, extending losses from previous sessions. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened higher, but slipped later in the trade. At the last count, the shares hit the lower circuit of 30 percent. Adani Ports too opened higher before slipping into the red. At the last count, the shares were down 25 percent.
At 3:03 pm, Adani Green was trading 9.1 percent lower. Adani Transmission (down 8.7 percent), Adani Power (down five percent), Adani Total Gas (down 10 percent) and Adani Wilmar (down five percent) extended losses from previous sessions.
Bloomberg has reported that Credit Suisse's private bank has halted margin loans on Adani Bonds. The Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, Bloomberg said, quoting sources.
Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the fifth straight session. The shares have fallen in nine out of last ten sessions.
On Tuesday, the Adani Enterprises Rs 20,000 crore FPO was fully subscribed on the final day.
The billionaire Gautam Adani-headed group has been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm.
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 2:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!