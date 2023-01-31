Most Adani stocks continue to be under pressure

The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened around three percent higher, after falling as much as 3.5 percent in the previous session. Adani Ports too opened two percent higher after having fallen five percent in Monday's session.

All Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous sessions. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened around three percent higher, after falling as much as 3.5 percent in the previous session. Adani Ports too opened two percent higher after having fallen five percent in Monday's session, before slipping into the red.

Adani Ports promoter, on Tuesday, created additional pledge of 0.56 percent equity in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship on January 27.

Adani Green Energy opened nearly eight percent lower on Tuesday. At 9:38 am, the stock was trading 8.6 percent lower. Adani Transmission (down 4.2 percent), Adani Power (down five percent), Adani Total Gas (down 10 percent) and Adani Wilmar (down five percent) extended losses from previous sessions.

Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the fourth straight session. The shares have fallen in eight out of last nine sessions.

The lower circuit for Adani Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green have been revised to 10 percent.

The shares of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd opened with gains on Tuesday. However, at the last count, the shares were trading 0.4 percent lower and 1.3 percent higher respectively.

On Tuesday, the global index publisher FTSE Russell said, "Adani index constituents within the FTSE Russell indices will continue to remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies." It added that it was aware of Hindenburg Research's report on the group and associated securities and that it was monitoring the information.