Adani Group releases another statement, says balance sheet of firms very healthy

Amid allegations of price manipulation and accounting fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group on Monday released another statement saying that the balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy.

Amid allegations of price manipulation and accounting fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group on Monday released another statement saying that the balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy.

This comes after reports said the conglomerate has cut its revenue growth target in half and plans to postpone new capital expenditure in the aftermath of a bruising short-seller attack.

It said, "We have industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets, strong cashflows, and our business plan is fully funded."

"Once the current market stabilizes, each entity will review its own capital market strategy, be rest assured, we are confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders," the company added.

New York-based short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report making several adverse observations regarding accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated shares ownership by a few overseas investment firms and share price manipulation by the Adani Group of companies.

Subsequent to the release of the report, the share prices of the listed Adani Group companies have lost more than a third of their value. The Adani Group on January 29 gave a detailed response to the Hindenburg report, refuting the allegations and stating that most of the observations relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by the conglomerate in the past.