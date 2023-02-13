Adani Group releases another statement, says balance sheet of firms very healthy

Amid allegations of price manipulation and accounting fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group on Monday released another statement saying that the balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy.

This comes after reports said the conglomerate has cut its revenue growth target in half and plans to postpone new capital expenditure in the aftermath of a bruising short-seller attack.

It said, "We have industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets, strong cashflows, and our business plan is fully funded."

"Once the current market stabilizes, each entity will review its own capital market strategy, be rest assured, we are confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders," the company added.

Stocks of the Adani group companies had taken a beating, losing billions of dollars in market value, after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report dated January 24 made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

The Adani group has dismissed the charges as "lies" and said it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.