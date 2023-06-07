Four Adani Group stocks in focus after BSE revises daily circuit limit higher

Adani Group's market capitalisation crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore on May 27 and has remained around those levels since.

Four Adani Group stocks - Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar will be in focus today after the BSE has revised their daily circuit limits higher from the earlier 5 percent.

While the circuit limit for Adani Power has been revised higher to 20 percent, those for Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar has been revised higher to 10 percent.

The bourses had revised the circuit filters of Adani Group companies like Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas from 20 percent to 10 percent on January 31 after a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research raised concerns over various aspects of the group. The resultant sell-off led to the group market capitalisation falling by half over the next three months before recovering from the lows.

Circuit filters for Adani Green and Adani Transmission were later revised further down to 5 percent on February 7.

n June 5, the Adani Group repaid loans worth $2.65 billion that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed forms and another $700 million in loans taken for Ambuja's acquisition. The prepayment was done along with an interest payment of $203 million.

The group further said that the combined net debt-EBITDA ratio has decreased from 3.81 in financial year 2022 to 3.27 in financial year 2023.

Adani Group's overall market capitalisation has recovered more than 50 percent from the losses they made post the release of the Hindenburg Research report. The Group's market capitalisation crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore on May 27 and has remained around those levels since. Currently, the Group's market capitalisation stands at Rs 10.23 lakh crore.

In fact, shares of Adani Ports even went on to erase all the losses they made during the Hindenburg crises.