Four Adani Group stocks in focus after BSE revises daily circuit limit higher

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 7, 2023 8:18:10 AM IST (Updated)

Adani Group's market capitalisation crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore on May 27 and has remained around those levels since.

Four Adani Group stocks - Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar will be in focus today after the BSE has revised their daily circuit limits higher from the earlier 5 percent.

While the circuit limit for Adani Power has been revised higher to 20 percent, those for Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar has been revised higher to 10 percent.
