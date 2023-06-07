Four Adani Group stocks in focus after BSE revises daily circuit limit higher

Adani Group's market capitalisation crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore on May 27 and has remained around those levels since.

Four Adani Group stocks - Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar will be in focus today after the BSE has revised their daily circuit limits higher from the earlier 5 percent.

While the circuit limit for Adani Power has been revised higher to 20 percent, those for Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar has been revised higher to 10 percent.