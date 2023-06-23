Adani Enterprises shares fall 9% — Group erases market capitalisation of Rs 52,000 crore

This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the Adani group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year.
The ten listed Adani Group companies have lost a cumulative market capitalisation of over Rs 52,000 crore in Friday's trading session so far. This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year.
Losses are being led by Adani Enterprises, which is down nearly 9 percent, and is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.
The stocks are reacting to a Bloomberg report that US authorities have been looking into representations that Adani Group made to American investors following the report by Hindenburg Research earlier this year. As per the Bloomberg report, the US Attorney's office in New York has sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in the congolmerate, citing sources.
Aside of Adani Enterprises, shares of Adani Ports and other group companies are down anywhere between 3-7 percent.
In a separate announcement to the exchanges, Adani Enterprises said that its 50-50 JV with EdgeConneX called AdaniConneX has executed a $213 million senior debt facility with participation from international banks to finance its under-construction data center portfolio of 67 MW in Noida and Chennai.
ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility.
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports shares are the top two losers on the Nifty 50 index.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read