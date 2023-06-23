Adani Enterprises shares fall 9% — Group erases market capitalisation of Rs 52,000 crore

This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the Adani group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year.

The ten listed Adani Group companies have lost a cumulative market capitalisation of over Rs 52,000 crore in Friday's trading session so far. This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year.

Losses are being led by Adani Enterprises, which is down nearly 9 percent, and is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

The stocks are reacting to a Bloomberg report that US authorities have been looking into representations that Adani Group made to American investors following the report by Hindenburg Research earlier this year. As per the Bloomberg report, the US Attorney's office in New York has sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in the congolmerate, citing sources.

Aside of Adani Enterprises, shares of Adani Ports and other group companies are down anywhere between 3-7 percent.

In a separate announcement to the exchanges, Adani Enterprises said that its 50-50 JV with EdgeConneX called AdaniConneX has executed a $213 million senior debt facility with participation from international banks to finance its under-construction data center portfolio of 67 MW in Noida and Chennai.

ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports shares are the top two losers on the Nifty 50 index.