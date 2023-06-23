CNBC TV18
Adani Enterprises shares fall 9% — Group erases market capitalisation of Rs 52,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 11:30:12 AM IST (Updated)

This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the Adani group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year. 

The ten listed Adani Group companies have lost a cumulative market capitalisation of over Rs 52,000 crore in Friday's trading session so far. This is the biggest market capitalisation erosion for the group in over four months. The last instance was when the group had lost Rs 59,538 crore on February 9 this year.

Losses are being led by Adani Enterprises, which is down nearly 9 percent, and is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.
