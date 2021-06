Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Monday issued a clarification with reference to the freezing of 3 foreign portfolio investor (FPI) accounts reflecting on the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) website, while calling the media reports "blatantly erroneous."

minority investors, the company said that it has requested Registrar and Transfer Agent, with respect to the status of the demat account of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated June 14, 2021, clarifying that the demat account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company are not frozen.

"The news headlines published in ET that NSDL has frozen the accounts of 3 foreign funds-Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund holding shares in Adani Group Companies. We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group," it said in a regulatory filing.

minority investors interest," it further said.

The NSDL website reportedly showed the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund as being frozen without citing a reason. Post that, shares of Adani Group companies plunged.