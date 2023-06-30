Adani group market capitalization gains 11% in June quarter

By Vahishta Unwalla

For the June ended quarter, the shares of Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises both lose 24 percent, while Adani Green and Adani Wilmar are flat. Adani Enterprises shares gain the most with 37 percent rise. The group collectively gains 11 percent in the June ended quarter.

Its yet another day when the Adani group stocks trade in the red. Adani Transmission is the biggest loser from the pack today as 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades on Friday. Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power, Adani Green- all trade between 1 to 2 percent lower at 2pm on June 30. The group collectively lose Rs 13,000 crore of market capitalisation today as barring Adani Total Gas, all group stocks are in the red.

The group commands a market capitalisation of Rs 10.12 lakh crore, but still 47 percent lower to the prior Hindenburg report. Adani Total Gas which had the highest market capitalisation of Rs 4.3 lakh crore among the group companies, is down by 83.2 percent since the release of the report in January this year.