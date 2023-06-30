CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdani group market capitalization gains 11% in June quarter

Adani group market capitalization gains 11% in June quarter

Adani group market capitalization gains 11% in June quarter
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 30, 2023 2:13:16 PM IST (Published)

For the June ended quarter, the shares of Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises both lose 24 percent, while Adani Green and Adani Wilmar are flat. Adani Enterprises shares gain the most with 37 percent rise. The group collectively gains 11 percent in the June ended quarter.

Its yet another day when the Adani group stocks trade in the red. Adani Transmission is the biggest loser from the pack today as 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades on Friday. Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power, Adani Green- all trade between 1 to 2 percent lower at 2pm on June 30. The group collectively lose Rs 13,000 crore of market capitalisation today as barring Adani Total Gas, all group stocks are in the red.

Live TV

Loading...

The group commands a market capitalisation of Rs 10.12 lakh crore, but still 47 percent lower to the prior Hindenburg report. Adani Total Gas which had the highest market capitalisation of Rs 4.3 lakh crore among the group companies, is down by 83.2 percent since the release of the report in January this year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X