Adani Group fully prepays $2.15 billion share backed financing ahead of deadline

The entire prepayment program of $2.65 billion has been completed within 6 weeks, which testifies to the strong liquidity management and access to capital at the sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies.

The Adani Group on Sunday said it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, before the committed timeline of March 31, 2023.

Also, promoters have prepaid a $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing, the company said in a statement.

This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of a total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC, it said.

The entire prepayment program of $2.65 billion has been completed within 6 weeks, which testifies to the strong liquidity management and access to capital at the sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies.

The announcement comes within days of the group saying it has pre-paid Rs 7,374 crore (about $902 billion) loans that were taken pledging shares in four group companies. This has now been scaled up to $2.15 billion.

Recently, the promoter entity sold shares worth over Rs 15,000 crore in four Adani Group companies to Australia-based GQG partners. Enterprises, Ports, Transmission, and Green were the four companies. The proceeds from the GQG fundraiser were used to repay the additional pledges, as well as the pre-existing ones.

The Adani Group has prepaid share-backed financing worth over $2 million in February and March so far. The promoters have committed to prepay all share-backed financing before March 31, 2023.

Adani Group's gross debt has doubled in the last four years. It has almost $2 billion worth of foreign-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024.

The group's gross debt has grown from Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2019 to Rs 2.21 lakh crore in 2023, according to a presentation made to investors last month. After including cash, the net debt was Rs 1.89 lakh crore in 2023.

The 10 listed Adani Group companies, which together had lost about $135 billion in market value following the US short seller Hindenburg Research report, have seen stock prices rise in successive trading sessions ever since.

Also Read: Bittu Varghese quits as CFO of Sula Vineyards

In September last year, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said the group was “deeply overleveraged” as it used debt to expand an empire centred on ports and coal mining to include airports, data centres and cement as well as green energy.

In the January 24 report, US short seller Hindenburg Research flagged “substantial” debt levels at the group while alleging accounting fraud and use of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India". It is now hoping to claw back the narrative by choosing slow and steady growth over the breakneck, mostly debt-fuelled, expansion spree of recent years.

It has already scrapped a Rs 7,000-crore coal plant purchase, decided not to bid for a stake in state-backed energy trading firm PTC, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promised to repay more.