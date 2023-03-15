Barring Adani Power and Adani Total Gas, all Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, ended higher on Wednesday.

Shares of Gautam Adani-led group's flagship Adani Enterprises jumped as much as 8.8 percent on Wednesday, before ending 5.7 percent higher, breaking a four-day losing streak. The other F&O component from the group - Adani Ports rose 5 percent in the session, before ending 4.2 percent higher.

The Adani Group added a market capitalisation of Rs 25,258 crore in today's session.

Adani Green ended 4.9 percent higher, continuing a nine-day gaining streak after a day's breather. Adani Transmission ended 2.9 percent higher. The stock has now gained in nine out of the last 10 trading sessions.

The shares of Adani Wilmar ended 3.1 percent higher. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power, however, ended 1.3 and 2.9 percent lower respectively.

The Adani group on Wednesday put to rest any speculation over the ownership of Ambuja Cements and ACC . In a response to a query from CNBC-TV18, it said: “Endeavour Trade and Investment, controlled by Vinod Adani, the acquirer of ACC and Ambuja Cements, belongs to Adani Group.” The shares of ACC and Ambuja Cement ended 0.1 and 3.3 percent higher, respectively.

Earlier today, leaders of several opposition parties marched from Parliament House to the ED's head office and handed over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. Prior to this, opposition parties had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of the Adani issue.

Adani Group stocks have been in focus since early this year after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.