English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMost Adani Group stocks end in the green, market cap rises by Rs 25,000 crore

Most Adani Group stocks end in the green, market cap rises by Rs 25,000 crore

Most Adani Group stocks end in the green, market cap rises by Rs 25,000 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Mar 15, 2023 5:19:07 PM IST (Updated)

Barring Adani Power and Adani Total Gas, all Adani Group stocks ended higher on Wednesday.

Shares of Gautam Adani-led group's flagship Adani Enterprises jumped as much as 8.8 percent on Wednesday, before ending 5.7 percent higher, breaking a four-day losing streak. The other F&O component from the group - Adani Ports rose five percent in the session, before ending 4.2 percent higher.

Recommended Articles

View All
M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Adani Group added market capitalisation of Rs 25,258 crore in today's session.
Adani Green ended 4.9 percent higher, continuing a nine-day gaining streak after a day's breather. Adani Transmission ended 2.9 percent higher. The stock has now gained in nine out of the last ten trading sessions.
The shares of Adani Wilmar ended 3.1 percent higher. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power, however, ended 1.3 and 2.9 percent lower respectively.
The Adani group on Wednesday put to rest any speculation over the ownership of Ambuja Cements and ACC. In a response to a query from CNBC-TV18, it said: “Endeavour Trade and Investment, controlled by Vinod Adani, the Acquirer of ACC and Ambuja Cements, belongs to Adani Group”. The shares of ACC and Ambuja Cement ended 0.1 and 3.3 percent higher, respectively.
Earlier today, leaders of several opposition parties marched from Parliament House to the ED's head office and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. Prior to this, opposition parties had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of the Adani issue.
Adani Group stocks have been in focus, since early this year after the US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.
Catch the market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 5:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

adani group

Next Article

Nazara Tech subsidiaries pull out majority of the funds from Silicon Valley Bank

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X