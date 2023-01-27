Rs 4 lakh crore and counting - Here is how much Adani Group companies have lost in two days

Adani Group companies are being gripped be a wave of panic salling. Most group companies are locked in their respective lower circuit limits of 20 percent and five percent respectively, while Nifty 50 constituents - Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises are trading with losses in excess of 15 percent.

Even cement majors ACC and Ambuja, that were recently acquired by the Adani Group are trading with losses of 14 and 17 percent respectively. At the day's low, shares of Ambuja were down as much as 25 percent.

To start with Ambuja Cement – there are some important numbers to track. The stock made a day's low of Rs 345.15, while the open offer price for the stock was Rs 385 apiece.

The preferential allotment that Ambuja did to the promoters, which is the Adani Group was at Rs 418.78 per share. So, the stock now trades below the preferential issue price as well as the open offer price.

Ambuja is one company which has a solid track record - assets backed by cash flows and the tailwind of the entire cement sector doing well going forward. Yes, there is panic, but one should remember the two data points - the open offer price of Rs 385 and the preferential allotment to promoters at Rs 418.78.

A look at ACC, which also fell over 20 percent intraday to make a low of Rs 1,732. The open offer price in this case is Rs 2,300 per share, so again, its well below the open offer price at which the promoters bought from the Holcim group.

Adani Ports is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index. At the day's low, the stock fell as much as 25 percent, to its intraday low of Rs 537. Kotak Institutional Equities had put out a note saying that the stock is a great asset to own. Valuation wise, it now trades less than 11x EV / EBITDA for financial year 2024. Kotak has a price target of Rs 860 on the stock.

Adani Enterprises FPO just opened for retail and non-institutional investors today. The current market price of around Rs 2,850 is well below the FPO price band of Rs 3,112 - Rs 3,276. Even after the Rs 64 discount to retail investors, the stock is still below that price.

The anchor investors had put in money at the higher end of the price band at Rs 3,276.

So, these are the numbers as far as the individual Adani Group stocks are concerned whether it's Ambuja, ACC, Adani Ports or Adani Enterprises. It looks like there is panic selling across all the Adani Group stocks.

Jefferies had put out a note on the Adani Group and mentioned that over the past five-six years, the group has diversified its borrowing mix and reduced the share of Indian banks in their borrowing. The share of Indian banks in their borrowing has gone down from 86 percent in financial year 2016 to 33 percent in financial year 2022. And the firm says “We do not see any material risk arising to the Indian banking sector.”

The sell-off in group companies has meant that Gautam Adani has slipped to the seventh spot on the world's richest list.

