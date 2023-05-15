Breaking News
Nifty Bank crosses 44,000 intraday — 100 points off record high
Most Adani Group shares decline after two companies announce Rs 21,000 crore fundraising plan
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 10:25:03 AM IST (Updated)

The combined market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group stocks is down $118 billion from the level before the Hindenburg report was issued.

Most Adani group shares declined more than 3 percent on Monday after the two group companies of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate announced plans to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from qualified institutional players.

The stock of Adani group flagship company Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission declined 3 percent each in opening trades.


Other group companies were also trading with losses between 1-2 percent.

