The combined market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group stocks is down $118 billion from the level before the Hindenburg report was issued.
Most Adani group shares declined more than 3 percent on Monday after the two group companies of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate announced plans to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from qualified institutional players.
The stock of Adani group flagship company Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission declined 3 percent each in opening trades.
Other group companies were also trading with losses between 1-2 percent.