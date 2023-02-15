Adani Group Updates: Adani Enterprises top Nifty gainer on Q3 earnings, four stocks locked in lower circuit

Stocks like Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission continue to be locked in a lower circuit.

Adani Group companies' shares traded mixed on Wednesday, with the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises being the top Nifty gainer, extending gains after reporting December quarter earnings

Nifty 50 constituents like Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises gained in the early hour of the trade. The latter reported its December quarter results on Tuesday and was the top Nifty 50 gainer at the opening hour. The stock was trading 2.2 percent higher while Adani Ports gained 0.4 percent.

Adani Green Energy declined for the 11th straight session and has gained only once in the last 17 sessions now. Adani Wilmar, gained over half a percent on Wednesday, extending gains after being down for third straight sessions.

Adani Transmission too continued to be locked in the lower circuit, down for the fifth session in a row. Adani Power, which in the lower circuit for fifth straight session, has now gained only once in last 15 sessions. Adani Total Gas, down for the 17th straight trading session, was locked in the lower circuit.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 earlier this week, Swaminathan J, MD Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries at SBI had said the Adani Group has pledged additional shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee as the group companies are required to maintain 140 percent collateral as per one of the covenants relating to existing loan and hence the top up.

The Gautam Adani-led group on Monday has issued a clarification stating that the balance sheet of its independent portfolio companies is very healthy and that it has industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets and strong cash flows. The statement further said that once the current market stabilises, every group entity will review its own capital market strategy.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners commented on the Adani's governance and mentioned that they could have done a better job. He further stated that the Hindenburg reported was already known by the market, and they do not touch companies with high debt.