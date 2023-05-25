homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three day rally

Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three-day rally

Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three-day rally
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 11:45:55 AM IST (Published)

Adani Power and NDTV are the only stocks trading with gains. Adani Power shares are trading with gains of 0.5 percent, while NDTV is locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to witness profit booking on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday's session. The bout of profit booking comes after a three-day surge when stocks like Adani Ports surged past pre-Hindenburg report levels. The rally had come after the Supreme Court-appointed committee found no conclusive evidence of stock price manipulation at the conglomerate.

Adani Enterprises shares are down another 2.5 percent on Thursday after Wednesday's 6 percent drop. Adani Ports is trading 0.5 percent lower after a 2 percent drop in the previous session.

Other companies like Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy are declining between 1-4 percent.

Adani Group's Cement companies - ACC and Ambuja Cements are trading with losses of 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Adani Power and NDTV are the only stocks trading with gains. Adani Power shares are trading with gains of 0.5 percent, while NDTV is locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.

Earlier this week, a three-day rally in Adani group stocks took its overall market capitalisation past the mark of Rs 11 lakh crore, marking a solid recovery from the February 27 low of Rs 6.8 lakh crore.

The value of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holdings in seven of the Adani group companies also hit the Rs 45,000-crore mark after the rise in stock prices. This is an improvement of 14 percent over Rs 39,878.68 crore its investments were worth on May 19.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani EnterprisesAdani Group Stocks

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out: Two things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth

May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation

May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India

May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth

May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read