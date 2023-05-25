Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three-day rally

Adani Power and NDTV are the only stocks trading with gains. Adani Power shares are trading with gains of 0.5 percent, while NDTV is locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.
Other companies like Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy are declining between 1-4 percent.
Adani Group's Cement companies - ACC and Ambuja Cements are trading with losses of 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Earlier this week, a three-day rally in Adani group stocks took its overall market capitalisation past the mark of Rs 11 lakh crore, marking a solid recovery from the February 27 low of Rs 6.8 lakh crore.
The value of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holdings in seven of the Adani group companies also hit the Rs 45,000-crore mark after the rise in stock prices. This is an improvement of 14 percent over Rs 39,878.68 crore its investments were worth on May 19.
