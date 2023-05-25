English
Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three day rally

Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three-day rally

Adani Group companies continue to see profit booking after three-day rally
By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023

Adani Power and NDTV are the only stocks trading with gains. Adani Power shares are trading with gains of 0.5 percent, while NDTV is locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to witness profit booking on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday's session. The bout of profit booking comes after a three-day surge when stocks like Adani Ports surged past pre-Hindenburg report levels. The rally had come after the Supreme Court-appointed committee found no conclusive evidence of stock price manipulation at the conglomerate.

Adani Enterprises shares are down another 2.5 percent on Thursday after Wednesday's 6 percent drop. Adani Ports is trading 0.5 percent lower after a 2 percent drop in the previous session.

Other companies like Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy are declining between 1-4 percent.

