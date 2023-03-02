English
Adani group sees Rs 15,000 crore block deals in pre opening

Adani group sees Rs 15,000 crore block deals in pre-opening

Adani group sees Rs 15,000 crore block deals in pre-opening
By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 2, 2023 9:56:16 AM IST (Updated)

The total value of these block deals comes around Rs 15,000 crore. The major block deals in these stocks have come in following a recovery seen in the last two sessions.

Four Adani Group stocks (Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission & Adani Green) have seen a change of hands for 3.1 percent, 4.1 percent, 2.5 percent & 3.5 percent equity respectively in the pre-opening session today.

The total value of these block deals comes around Rs 15,000 crore. The major block deals in these stocks have come in following a recovery seen in the last two sessions. In previous two sessions, Adani Group stocks saw an increase in market cap of more than Rs 70,000 crore.
In today’s first hour, the group stocks are having a mixed trading hour with the flagship company, Adani Enterprises has seen a cut of 10 percent followed by a minor drop being witnessed in Adani Total, NDTV, ACC, Ambuja & Adani Ports. Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission are in the green.
CNBC-TV18 reached out to Adani Group for a comment, Reply is awaited.
Also Read:Adani group denies reports of $3 billion loan from sovereign fund
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 9:29 AM IST
adani group

    X