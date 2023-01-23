Adani Green increases total operational capacity by 35% so far this financial year

The company’s sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.

Adani Green Energy Ltd., one of the largest companies engaged in the renewable energy business in India, on Monday informed the stock exchanges that its total operational capacity has increased 35 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to the year-ago period.

Adani Green said that the total operational capacity stood at 7,324 megawatts (MW) during the period.

Notably, last year, Adani Green signed the UN Energy Compact committing to develop and operate 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Backed by robust capacity addition, sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.

Adani Green’s wind portfolio CUF (capacity utilisation factor) stood at 27.1 percent, down 610 basis points compared to a year ago. CUF means the ratio of the actual output from a power plant to the maximum possible output from it under ideal conditions.

The reduction in wind portfolio CUF was primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line for a 150 MW plant in Gujarat, which has now been restored fully.

The company’s hybrid portfolio CUF stood at 34 percent, backed by 99.3 percent plant availability during the period.

Adani Green also highlighted that it commissioned India’s first and the world’s largest 1,440 MW solar-wind hybrid plant in Rajasthan during the first nine months of the current fiscal. It also commissioned the 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh, the largest in the state, during the period.

Last week, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green, signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 50 percent equity stake in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. for Rs 15 crore.

Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. (ESUCRL) is involved in the development of solar parks to enable the setting up of renewable energy generation plants by developers. It operates a 750 MW solar park in Rajasthan.

Shares of Adani Green ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 1,938 on Monday.