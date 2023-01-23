English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Adani Green increases total operational capacity by 35% so far this financial year

Adani Green increases total operational capacity by 35% so far this financial year

Adani Green increases total operational capacity by 35% so far this financial year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 5:43:51 PM IST (Published)

The company’s sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Adani Green Ene share

TRADE
 Adani Green Energy Ltd., one of the largest companies engaged in the renewable energy business in India, on Monday informed the stock exchanges that its total operational capacity has increased 35 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to the year-ago period.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Adani Green said that the total operational capacity stood at 7,324 megawatts (MW) during the period.


Notably, last year, Adani Green signed the UN Energy Compact committing to develop and operate 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Backed by robust capacity addition, sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.

Adani Green’s wind portfolio CUF (capacity utilisation factor) stood at 27.1 percent, down 610 basis points compared to a year ago. CUF means the ratio of the actual output from a power plant to the maximum possible output from it under ideal conditions.

The reduction in wind portfolio CUF was primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line for a 150 MW plant in Gujarat, which has now been restored fully.

The company’s hybrid portfolio CUF stood at 34 percent, backed by 99.3 percent plant availability during the period.

Adani Green also highlighted that it commissioned India’s first and the world’s largest 1,440 MW solar-wind hybrid plant in Rajasthan during the first nine months of the current fiscal. It also commissioned the 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh, the largest in the state, during the period.

Last week, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green, signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 50 percent equity stake in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. for Rs 15 crore.

Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. (ESUCRL) is involved in the development of solar parks to enable the setting up of renewable energy generation plants by developers. It operates a 750 MW solar park in Rajasthan.

Shares of Adani Green ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 1,938 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Green

Previous Article

Maruti Suzuki Earnings Preview: Favourable product mix, price hikes to aid revenue growth

Next Article

Axis Bank Q3 net profit beats forecast with 62 percent surge

X