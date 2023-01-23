Adani Green increases total operational capacity by 35% so far this financial year

The company’s sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.
Buy / Sell Adani Green Ene share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Adani Green said that the total operational capacity stood at 7,324 megawatts (MW) during the period.
Notably, last year, Adani Green signed the UN Energy Compact committing to develop and operate 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Backed by robust capacity addition, sales of energy increased 59 percent year-on-year at 10,235 million units during the first nine months of the current fiscal compared to 6,456 million units in the same period last year.
Adani Green’s wind portfolio CUF (capacity utilisation factor) stood at 27.1 percent, down 610 basis points compared to a year ago. CUF means the ratio of the actual output from a power plant to the maximum possible output from it under ideal conditions.
The reduction in wind portfolio CUF was primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line for a 150 MW plant in Gujarat, which has now been restored fully.
The company’s hybrid portfolio CUF stood at 34 percent, backed by 99.3 percent plant availability during the period.
Adani Green also highlighted that it commissioned India’s first and the world’s largest 1,440 MW solar-wind hybrid plant in Rajasthan during the first nine months of the current fiscal. It also commissioned the 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh, the largest in the state, during the period.
Last week, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green, signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 50 percent equity stake in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. for Rs 15 crore.
Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd. (ESUCRL) is involved in the development of solar parks to enable the setting up of renewable energy generation plants by developers. It operates a 750 MW solar park in Rajasthan.
Shares of Adani Green ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 1,938 on Monday.