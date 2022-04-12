Adani Green shares rally 8% on provisional Q4 business update; enters list of top 10 most valued firms

Shares of Adani Green Energy Limited soared 9 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 2,951.90 after the company shared its provisional Q4 business update.

At 11:35 am, shares of Adani Green were trading at Rs 2,816.75, up 115.20 points, or 4.26 percent higher on the BSE. Trading volume was 14 times the average for this time of the day. The stock was the best performer among its peers.

Shares of the company have rallied 103.46 percent so far this year.

The total operational capacity of the company increased by 56 percent year-on-year to 5,410 MW while the sale of energy increased by 84 percent year-on-year at 29.71 crore units in Q4 FY22.

Adani Green's solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor stood at 26.4 percent with a 210 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by approximately 100 percent plant availability.

The wind portfolio capacity utilisation factor of the company stood at 23.6 percent with 140 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by approximately 98 percent plant availability.

The company also entered the list of top-10 valued firms on Monday as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 lakh crore, backed by a sharp rally in its share price. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,22,526.28 crore to grab the tenth spot on the top-10 list.

The company pipped Bharti Airtel to enter the top-10 list. Bharti Airtel's valuation is at Rs 4,16,240.75 crore.

International Holding Company, an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, will also invest USD 2 billion in three Adani Group green-focused enterprises.

The group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, will get Rs 7,700 crore (USD 1.02 billion) by issuing preferred shares to IHC, while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) will each receive Rs 3,850 crore through the same equity instrument, according to the group.