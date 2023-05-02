English
Adani Green shares rise after March quarter revenue rises nearly 80%

May 2, 2023

Additionally, the board has appointed Amit Singh as the CEO of the company, while current MD & CEO Vneet Jaain will move to becoming a Managing Director.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, were locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent on Tuesday before cooling off after the company's revenue for the March quarter increased by nearly 80 percent year-on-year.

Revenue for the period stood at Rs 2,598 crore from Rs 1,461 crore during the same period last year. Net profit crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, coming in at Rs 507 crore, from Rs 121 crore last year.
Operating profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), from power supply more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 972 crore in the year-ago-period.
