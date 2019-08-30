Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Adani Green Energy surges over 10% on acquisition of 10 renewable energy projects

Updated : August 30, 2019 10:18 AM IST

At 10.08 am, AGEL shares quoted at Rs 46.40, up 6.91 percent, while the broader Nifty50 traded at 10,984, up 0.33 percent.
Adani Green Energy ltd shares surged over 10 percent on Friday, hitting the day’s high at Rs 47.85 per share.
AGEL had on August 7 reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.44 crore in June quarter from Rs 74.26 crore a year ago.
