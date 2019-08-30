Adani Green Energy surges over 10% on acquisition of 10 renewable energy projects
Updated : August 30, 2019 10:18 AM IST
At 10.08 am, AGEL shares quoted at Rs 46.40, up 6.91 percent, while the broader Nifty50 traded at 10,984, up 0.33 percent.
Adani Green Energy ltd shares surged over 10 percent on Friday, hitting the day’s high at Rs 47.85 per share.
AGEL had on August 7 reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.44 crore in June quarter from Rs 74.26 crore a year ago.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more