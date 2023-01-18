homemarket Newsstocks News

Adani Green Energy subsidiary to acquire 50% equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy subsidiary to acquire 50% equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 18, 2023 4:47:49 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd ended at Rs 2,089.00, down by Rs 77.50, or 3.58 percent on the BSE.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), on Wednesday said it will acquire 50 percent equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd (ESUCRL) from Essel Infraprojects for Rs 15 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd entered into a binding term sheet on January 17, 2023, for the acquisition of 50% equity interest in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited from the seller, the company said in an exchange filing
The remaining 50 percent of equity will be held by the government of Rajasthan. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals, conditions, and execution of a detailed Share Purchase Agreement, the company said.
ALSO READ:
Netflix set for slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction
The company had a turnover of Rs 9.87 crore in 2021-22 and the authorised capital of ESUCRL is Rs 50 crore while the paid-up capital is Rs 46.56 crore.
ESUCRL owns and operates a solar park with a capacity of 750 MW in the state of Rajasthan. It also develops solar parks to enable the setting up of renewable energy generation plants by developers.
The acquisition will expand AGEL's footprint in the state of Rajasthan, where the company already owns and operates a solar park in a joint venture company with the government of Rajasthan i.e. Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Ltd. The acquisition is expected to be value accretive to our shareholders, it said.
ALSO READ: OYO to refile draft IPO papers with updates to Sebi by mid-February
The transaction is expected to be completed by February 28, 2023, it added.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Green EnergyRajastanSolar Powersolar power park

Previous Article

Hindalco Industries looking to raise Rs 700 crore via NCDs

Next Article

Budget 2023: Wafer-thin margins ailing India's shrimp farmer