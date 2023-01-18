Adani Green Energy subsidiary to acquire 50% equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd ended at Rs 2,089.00, down by Rs 77.50, or 3.58 percent on the BSE.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), on Wednesday said it will acquire 50 percent equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd (ESUCRL) from Essel Infraprojects for Rs 15 crore.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd entered into a binding term sheet on January 17, 2023, for the acquisition of 50% equity interest in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited from the seller, the company said in an exchange filing

The remaining 50 percent of equity will be held by the government of Rajasthan. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals, conditions, and execution of a detailed Share Purchase Agreement, the company said.

ALSO READ:

The company had a turnover of Rs 9.87 crore in 2021-22 and the authorised capital of ESUCRL is Rs 50 crore while the paid-up capital is Rs 46.56 crore.

ESUCRL owns and operates a solar park with a capacity of 750 MW in the state of Rajasthan. It also develops solar parks to enable the setting up of renewable energy generation plants by developers.

The acquisition will expand AGEL's footprint in the state of Rajasthan, where the company already owns and operates a solar park in a joint venture company with the government of Rajasthan i.e. Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Ltd. The acquisition is expected to be value accretive to our shareholders, it said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by February 28, 2023, it added.