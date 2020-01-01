Adani Green Energy shares hit all-time high; stock rises over 300% in the last one-year
Updated : January 01, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Adani Green Energy shares have risen over 13 percent for the last three days, while the one-year return on the stock has been more than 320 percent.
Adani Green Energy ltd shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, locked in 5 percent upper circuit price of Rs 174.80 per share.
The shares jumped as the company said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.
