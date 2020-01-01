#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Adani Green Energy shares hit all-time high; stock rises over 300% in the last one-year

Updated : January 01, 2020 10:17 AM IST

Adani Green Energy shares have risen over 13 percent for the last three days, while the one-year return on the stock has been more than 320 percent.
Adani Green Energy ltd shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, locked in 5 percent upper circuit price of Rs 174.80 per share.
The shares jumped as the company said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.
Adani Green Energy shares hit all-time high; stock rises over 300% in the last one-year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV