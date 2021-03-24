Adani Green Energy shares hit 52-week high as co to buy solar assets from Sterling & Wilson Updated : March 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW. The stock price of Adani Green Energy has gained more than 27 percent in the last three months. It has risen more than 25 percent in 2021 YTD. Published : March 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply