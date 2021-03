Shares of Adani Green Energy were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on Monday after the company’s subsidiary received a Letter of Award (LOA) for 300 MW wind power project. The stock price was at a 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy said that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd (AREHFL) participated in the tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 300 MW wind power project under this tender.

“The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this, AGEL’s total renewable capacity now stands at 15165 MW, of which 3395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11770 MW projects are under implementation,” Adani Green Energy said.

On Saturday, the company had announced the acquisition of 100 percent stake in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in October 2017 and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana, it said.

The stock price of Adani Green Energy has jumped more than 21 percent in the last three months. It has risen almost 19 percent in 2021 YTD.