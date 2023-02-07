English
Adani Green Energy Q3 profit zooms to Rs 103 crore on higher power sale

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 7, 2023 5:43:05 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd ended at Rs 843.20, down by Rs 44.35, or 5.00 percent on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Tuesday reported a 110 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 103 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,973 crore during the period under review, up 41 percent against Rs 1,400 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 18.2 percent to Rs 853 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,043 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
Also Read: Adani Transmission Q3 result: Net profit jumps 78% led by one-time gain
EBITDA margin stood at 43.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 74.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Vneet S. Jaain, MD and CEO of Adani Green Energy said, "We are making steady progress in our endeavour to lead the way towards large-scale adoption of affordable clean energy in India and we are on track to achieve our long-term renewable capacity addition target."
The company said the solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF) and sale of energy have improved with the integration of a high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF of 26 percent in 9M FY23, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability, and improved solar irradiation.
Also Read: LIC Housing Finance posts 38% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 480.3 crore
The sale of energy for wind portfolio has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition, though, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line (force majeure) for the 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which is now fully restored.
