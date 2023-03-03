At 8,024 MW, Adani Green now has India’s largest operating renewable portfolio

The company could achieve this feat after its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant became fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Adani Group’s renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Friday said that it has become the company with the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with a capacity of 8,024 MW.

The company could achieve this feat after its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant became fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The combined operational generation capacity of this hybrid power plant was 700 MW and it has a power purchase agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.

In a press release issued on Friday, Adani Green said that the plant was co-located and was designed to deliver a CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of minimum 50 percent, the highest CUF of any renewable project in India. CUF basically signifies the ratio of actual production to the production capacity of a solar power plant in a particular year.

With this newly-added 700 MW hybrid power plant, Adani Green’s operating wind-solar hybrid portfolio also reached 2,140 MW, continuing to be the largest in the world.

The other three hybrid energy generation assets of Adani Green are also located in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Earlier in May 2022, Adani Green had operationalised India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW in September 2022 and the third hybrid power plant of 450 MW in December 2022.

All these hybrid power plants are housed under Adani Green’s 100 percent subsidiary, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Ltd.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit a report on the allegations made against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg research report within a period of two months.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also constituted an expert committee to review the existing regulatory framework in the light of the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Shares of Adani Green Energy ended in an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 561.75. The stock gained for the fourth straight session.