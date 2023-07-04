Adani Green Energy to consider fund raise on July 6, most group stocks advance

The Adani Group added 11 percent to its overall market capitalisation during the April-June quarter. Shares of Adani Enterprises were the top performers during the quarter, gaining over 30 percent.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd., along with six other group companies are trading with gains on Tuesday after the former announced that it will consider raising funds.

The green energy arm of the Adani Group will hold a board meeting on Thursday, July 6, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal through issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes, including a private placement, a qualified institutions placement and preferential issue.

There are no further details on the quantum of the fund raise or how does the company plans to utilise the same.

Shares of Adani Green Energy are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 947.50, while other group stocks, barring Adani Total Gas, ACC, and Ambuja Cements are trading with gains between 0.5-1 percent.

The Adani group companies’ earlier plans to raise funds through follow-on public offers and other modes were derailed due to a report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at the group.

However, foreign investors, mainly US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners, ramped up investments in the Adani group since the release of the damning report suggesting that the group may have recovered from the blog. The group's current market capitalisation is hovering around the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore.

GQG on June 28 bought Rs 8,265 crore worth of additional stakes in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd and renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd, taking its shareholding to more than 5 percent in the two companies.