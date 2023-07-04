Adani Green Energy to consider fund raise on July 6, most group stocks advance

The Adani Group added 11 percent to its overall market capitalisation during the April-June quarter. Shares of Adani Enterprises were the top performers during the quarter, gaining over 30 percent.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd., along with six other group companies are trading with gains on Tuesday after the former announced that it will consider raising funds.

The green energy arm of the Adani Group will hold a board meeting on Thursday, July 6, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal through issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes, including a private placement, a qualified institutions placement and preferential issue.

There are no further details on the quantum of the fund raise or how does the company plans to utilise the same.