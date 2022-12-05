Adani Green becomes world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power developer

Adani Green now has a total operational generation capacity of nearly 7.17 gigawatt (GW).

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Monday announced that it has become the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power developer with the commissioning of its new plant in Rajasthan.

The renewable energy arm of the Adani Group said that it has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant is housed in Adani Green’s subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Pvt. Ltd.

With the successful commissioning of this 450 MW plant, Adani Green now has a total operational generation capacity of nearly 7.17 gigawatts (GW).

With this hybrid plant, the company now has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW. Hybrid systems combine two or more modes of electricity generation together. A wind-solar hybrid power plant is an integrated solution for harnessing both sunlight and wind energy to generate electricity.

In May 2022, Adani Green operationalised India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW in September 2022. Both these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.