Adani Green raises $200 mn via Japanese Yen-denominated refinancing facility

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed raising a Japanese Yen-denominated refinancing facility worth nearly $200 million through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six Pvt. Ltd.
The funds will be used to refinance the 350 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh.
The facility comprises 27,954 million Yen amortising project loans, assessing the 16 years debt structure with a door-to-door tenor of 10 years and an average tenor of more than 8 years.
The facility is linked to the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONA), a Japanese benchmark rate gauge, which has yields of close to zero, highlighting the appeal to broaden the alternative pools of capital providing relatively competitive interest rates.
Adani Green said the refinancing facility is consistent with the company’s strategy of securing long-term financing establishing the debt structure in conformity with the underlying asset life for its operational assets.