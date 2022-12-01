Homemarket newsstocks news

Adani Green raises $200 mn via Japanese Yen-denominated refinancing facility

Adani Green raises $200 mn via Japanese Yen-denominated refinancing facility

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 11:47:06 AM IST (Published)

Adani Green said the refinancing facility is consistent with the company’s strategy of securing long-term financing.

Recommended Articles

View All

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed raising a Japanese Yen-denominated refinancing facility worth nearly $200 million through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six Pvt. Ltd.


The funds will be used to refinance the 350 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh.

The facility comprises 27,954 million Yen amortising project loans, assessing the 16 years debt structure with a door-to-door tenor of 10 years and an average tenor of more than 8 years.

The facility is linked to the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONA), a Japanese benchmark rate gauge, which has yields of close to zero, highlighting the appeal to broaden the alternative pools of capital providing relatively competitive interest rates.

The company added that the project loan facility is supported by its ‘strong’ relationship with its two core relationship banks - MUFG Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp with equal participation.

Adani Green said the refinancing facility is consistent with the company’s strategy of securing long-term financing establishing the debt structure in conformity with the underlying asset life for its operational assets.

Shares of Adani Green Energy are trading at Rs 2,125, up 0.40 percent.
Also Read: Adani stocks take a breather after a spectacular rally. A look at some of the biggest moves in the group
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Green

Previous Article

Shilpa Medicare shares jump after Telangana unit gets Health Canada GMP approval

Next Article

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for epilepsy treatment capsule