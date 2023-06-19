Adani Enterprises falls to a one-month low, loses Rs 12,000 crore in market capitalisation

Shares of Adani Enterprises are now down 37 percent on a year-to-date basis, but have more-than-doubled from their Hindenburg Saga lows of Rs 1,017.45.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 4 percent lower on Monday, and emerged as the top loser on the Nifty 50 index. The stock closed at the lowest level since May 2023.

The four percent drop is the biggest that the stock has seen over the last three months. The last time it fell more than four percent was back in March this year. Monday's fall also erased Rs 12,000 crore in the stock's market capitalisation.

In recent developments, Adani Enterprises' unit - Adani Digital Labs had acquired a 100 percent stake in online train booking and information company Stark Enterprises, also known as Trainman. IRCTC in response, had to clarify that this acquisition will make no difference to their monopoly on ticket reservation on trains.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are now down 37 percent on a year-to-date basis, but have more-than-doubled from their Hindenburg Saga lows of Rs 1,017.45. The stock was also removed from the ASM framework a couple of weeks ago.

"Adani enterprises witnessed a strong recovery from 1000 levels. Amidst the intense volatility the stock managed to cross the previous swing high after a brief period of consolidation. With this, the stock formed higher highs and higher lows which is a characteristic of an uptrend," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said.

Bissa further said that the stock has been in a period of consolidation and has witnessed mild profit booking. "The stock is now approaching the 55-day exponential moving average on the daily charts, which is placed around levels of Rs 2,200," he said, further adding that the outlook on the stock remains positive till it holds above that level for potential upside targets of Rs 2,800.