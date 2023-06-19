Adani Enterprises falls to a one-month low, loses Rs 12,000 crore in market capitalisation

Shares of Adani Enterprises are now down 37 percent on a year-to-date basis, but have more-than-doubled from their Hindenburg Saga lows of Rs 1,017.45.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 4 percent lower on Monday, and emerged as the top loser on the Nifty 50 index. The stock closed at the lowest level since May 2023.

The four percent drop is the biggest that the stock has seen over the last three months. The last time it fell more than four percent was back in March this year. Monday's fall also erased Rs 12,000 crore in the stock's market capitalisation.

In recent developments, Adani Enterprises' unit - Adani Digital Labs had acquired a 100 percent stake in online train booking and information company Stark Enterprises, also known as Trainman. IRCTC in response, had to clarify that this acquisition will make no difference to their monopoly on ticket reservation on trains.