Stock valuation guru pegs Adani Enterprises at Rs 945/share - Here's his rationale

Stock valuation expert, Professor Aswath Damodaran of NYU Stern values Adani Enterprises at Rs 945 per share in the current turbulent times being faced by the conglomerate after the Hindenburg Research report came out. Damodaran says his valuation is with a very generous margin and revenue assumption.

Adani Enterprises along with other group companies have been in the spotlight since a report from Hindenburg research alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about the high debt and valuations of the seven listed Adani companies.

The report triggered a war of words between Hindenburg and the conglomerate and was published right ahead of Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO, which was eventually called off on February 1, 2023 despite achieving full subscription, led mainly by institutional investors.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Professor Aswath Damodaran noted that Adani Enterprises primarily invests in infrastructure businesses, which have a long gestation period and are unlikely to generate high returns. The global average return for infrastructure companies is 4.8-5 percent.

Damodaran has assumed that Adani Enterprises will deliver a 30 percent revenue growth over the next 5 years in his calculations. He also factors that the margin may double over time to 7 percent from the current 3.6 percent.

“This is not a business that can generate 30-40 percent margins. You are going to be lucky to get 6-7 percent margins. The global average for infrastructure companies is about 4.8-5 percent. At 7 percent, I am already pushing the limit on those margins,” he said.

The NYU Professor says that the Adani Group needs to be given credit for the kind of businesses they operate as it is important to note that most of their businesses are capital-intensive and require large investments, delivering low margins.

"The new capital that the Adani Group has raised has been almost entirely debt-based, meaning the group is reliant on debt for growth," he noted.

However, Damodaran expresses concern that there may be something driving stock prices up without a counterbalance from the other side. He also reckons that the MSCI should consider market capitalization while deciding on including Adani Group companies in indices.

The Professor warned that investing in the Adani Group comes with a risk, and it is important to accept that losing money is just as much a part of the game as making money. While there may be potential for growth, it is important to thoroughly consider all factors before making a decision to invest in the Adani Group.

“We need to accept the fact that investing comes with a risk especially in equities that losing money is just as much part of the game as making money,” he said.

