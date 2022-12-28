Adani Enterprises completes acquisition of SIBIA Analytics and Consulting for Rs 14.80 crore

SIBIA Analytics crossed Rs 1 crore in annual revenue in the financial year 2022.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Wednesday said that it has completed the acquisition of Kolkata-based SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services for Rs 14.80 crore.

The acquisition will help Adani Group to enhance its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Founded in 2013, SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services is engaged in the business of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The company's total turnover over the last three financial years has been Rs 1.34 crore, Rs 84.9 lakh and Rs 72.04 lakh respectively.

Adani Enterprises had signed a binding term sheet to acquire 100 percent stake in SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services on October 15.

Last month, the board of Adani Enterprises approved a fundraising plan to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. The funds will be raised through a further public offering (FPO) through a fresh issue of equity shares.

The Adani Group recently forayed into the cement sector with the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement.