Adani Enterprises shares rise less then a percent after NSE inclusion

By CNBCTV18.com

Adani Enterprises has replaced Shree Cement, which was included in NSE in 2020. After Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's inclusion, this is the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index.

The company has been included in the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty50 , from September 30, replacing Shree Cement, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee — Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices announced on Thursday.

The stock was trading 31.45 or 0.97 percent higher at 3264.2 on BSE at the time of writing.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong.

Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Mphasis, Samvardhana Motherson International and Shree Cements will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index and will replace Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Lupin Ltd, MindTree Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.