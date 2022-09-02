    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Adani Enterprises shares rise less then a percent after NSE inclusion

    Adani Enterprises shares rise less then a percent after NSE inclusion

    Adani Enterprises shares rise less then a percent after NSE inclusion
    Adani Enterprises has replaced Shree Cement, which was included in NSE in 2020. After Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's inclusion, this is the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index.

    Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd — the flagship entity of Adani Group,     advanced less than a percent in the early trade on Friday, a day after its Nifty50 inclusion announcement.
    The company has been included in the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty50, from September 30, replacing Shree Cement, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee — Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices announced on Thursday. 
    The stock was trading 31.45 or 0.97 percent higher at 3264.2 on BSE at the time of writing.
    After Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's inclusion, Adani Enterprises is the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index. 
    Also Read: Adani Enterprises replaces Shree Cement in NSE's Nifty50 from September 30
    Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong.
    Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Shree Jung Rodhak, and Bangur Cement, among others.
    Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Mphasis, Samvardhana Motherson International and Shree Cements will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index and will replace Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Lupin Ltd, MindTree Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
    Also Read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power among six companies likely included in MSCI India index
     

    Adani Enterprises Ltd adani group Gautam Adani Nifty50 NSE

