Adani Enterprises shares jump after ACC, Ambuja open offer announcement

Shares of Adani Enterprises — the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led conglomerate — jumped a little over 2 percent after the group announced that it would likely launch an open offer this week worth Rs 31,000 crore to acquire 26 percent stake each in Swiss firm Holcim's two Indian listed entities Ambuja Cements and ACC from public shareholders.

The shares of ACC and Ambuja Cements fell 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

As per the revised schedule, the shares in the open will start from August 26 as against the earlier date of July 6 and will end on September 9, 2022.

The Adani Group, in May, announced that it had signed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India for $10.5 billion, marking the ports-to-energy conglomerate's entry into the cement sector. Earlier last week, market regulator Sebi and the Competition Commission of India approved the deal.

In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC submitted their letter of offers for the open offer launched by the Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment.

Endeavour Trade and Investment, promoted by Acropolis Trade and Investment Ltd, is held by certain members of the Adani family.

Ambuja Cements and ACC have a combined installed production capacity of 70 million tonnes per annum. The two companies together have 23 cement plants, 14 grinding stations, 80 ready-mix concrete plants and over 50,000 channel partners across India.