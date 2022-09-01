Adani Enterprises replaces Shree Cement in NSE's Nifty50 from September 30

By CNBC-TV18

Adani Enterprises Ltd will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of Adani Group, has been included in the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty 50, from September 30, replacing Shree Cement.

After Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's inclusion, Adani Enterprises will be the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee — Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Ltd has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong.

Seven stocks namely Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Mphasis, Samvardhana Motherson International and Shree Cements will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index and will replace Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Lupin Ltd, MindTree Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Apart from Nifty 50, changes have been announced in several indices, including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, and Nifty 100.

According to the release, no changes are being made to Nifty Aditya Birla Group, Nifty Mahindra Group, and Nifty Tata Group indices.

Separately, NSE Indicies has decided to exclude B&B Triplewall Containers and SecUR Credentials from the Nifty SME Emerge index on account of the proposed migration of these companies from NSE's SME Emerge platform to the exchange's main board. This change will become effective from September 8.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 3,232.75, up by Rs 39.15, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.