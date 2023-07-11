Adani Enterprises raises Rs 1,250 crore via NCDs

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 2,421.80, up by Rs 11.65, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Tuesday, said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"We would like to inform that the company has raised Rs 1,250 crores today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," the firm said in an exchange filing.

In February this year, Adani Enterprises decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

New York-based short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report making several adverse observations regarding accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated shares ownership by a few overseas investment firms and share price manipulation by the Adani Group of companies.

Adani Group on January 29 gave a detailed response to the Hindenburg report, refuting the allegations and stating that most of the observations relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by the conglomerate in the past.

The company reported more than doubling of net profit in the March quarter on the back of growth in airports and road businesses. Revenue soared to Rs 31,716.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 25,141.56 crore a year back.

For the full 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023), profit jumped 218 percent to Rs 2,473 crore while total income rose by 96 percent to Rs 1,38,175 crore.

EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 10,025 crore on the back of growth in incubating businesses - airports and roads apart from growth in integrated resource management (IRM) business in line with revenue.