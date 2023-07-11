CNBC TV18
Adani Enterprises raises Rs 1,250 crore via NCDs

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 11, 2023 10:56:02 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 2,421.80, up by Rs 11.65, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Tuesday, said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"We would like to inform that the company has raised Rs 1,250 crores today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," the firm said in an exchange filing.
In February this year, Adani Enterprises decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.
