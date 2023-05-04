Adani Enterprises Q4 results | Profit spikes 137% to Rs 722 crore, declares dividend

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 31,346 crore during the period under review, up 26 percent against Rs 24,866 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the group's flagship firm, on Thursday, reported a 137.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 722.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 304.3 crore.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 31,346 crore during the period under review, up 26 percent against Rs 24,866 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 3,586 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,264 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 5.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 21.4 million passengers (up by 74 percent year-on-year), 149.4 k air traffic movements (up by 56 percent year-on-year), and 1.8 lakh million-tonne cargo (up by 14 percent year-on-year).

Adani Road Transport Ltd completed 3 Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects during FY23. Construction is in full swing in the remaining 10 projects and 3 Border Check Posts were made operational during the current quarter in the Maharashtra Border Check Post project.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 (@ 120 percent) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said, "Our mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities and our O&M management skills, which are comparable to the best in the world, are strengths that we continue to derive from the Adani portfolio’s diversity to create reliable long-term value for all our investors. Our focus remains on governance, compliance, performance, and cashflow generation."

The board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the re-appointment of Gautam S. Adani as

an executive chairman of the company for a further period of 5 years effective from December 1, 2023, as the present term expires on November 30, 2023.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,909.30, up by Rs 70.75, or 3.85 percent on the BSE.