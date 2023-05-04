Adani Enterprises Q4 results | Profit spikes 137% to Rs 722 crore, declares dividend

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 31,346 crore during the period under review, up 26 percent against Rs 24,866 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the group's flagship firm, on Thursday, reported a 137.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 722.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 304.3 crore.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 31,346 crore during the period under review, up 26 percent against Rs 24,866 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.