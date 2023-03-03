Adani Enterprises mining arm gets LoI for bauxite block in Odisha - shares jump 16%  

The mineral block has a bauxite reserve of 22.13 million tonnes, the company said.

Mundra Aluminium Ltd (MAL) - the wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd. received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the Ballada bauxite mineral block in the Nandapur area in Odisha.

Adani Enterprises said that its mining arm Mundra Aluminium Ltd. had participated in the auction proceedings conducted by the Government of Odisha, and it was declared as the preferred bidder for the auction.

Adani Group promoter entity S.B. Adani Family Trust on Friday offloaded stocks in group companies via multiple bulk deals on BSE and NSE. GQG Partners, a leading US-based global equity investment boutique, has completed Rs 15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) investment in a portfolio of Adani companies.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a six-member expert panel headed by retired SC judge Justice AM Sapre to probe the allegations raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group. Other members of the committee are OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Justice JP Devadhar and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The SC also directed the market regulator SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules and whether there has been any manipulation of stock prices. The apex court directed SEBI to conduct an investigation and submit its report within two months.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 16.6 percent higher at Rs 1,874.